BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Aaron’s Stock Down 5.4 %

AAN stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

