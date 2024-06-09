BTIG Research Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $21.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

BE opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.83. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.