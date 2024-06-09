Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.32% of Business First Bancshares worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 31,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

