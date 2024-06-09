BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
BW LPG Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE BWLP opened at $20.68 on Friday. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.31.
BW LPG Company Profile
