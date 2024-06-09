C Partners Holding GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

C Partners Holding GmbH increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia comprises approximately 7.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $294,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 447.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 222,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 181,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.85.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

