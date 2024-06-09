Cabana LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. 641,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

