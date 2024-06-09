Cabana LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 9.8% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,669,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,150,000 after buying an additional 362,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,253,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $190.53. 1,028,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.96. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

