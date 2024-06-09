Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after buying an additional 277,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.42. The company had a trading volume of 997,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.