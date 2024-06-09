Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 3.77% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,672 shares. The stock has a market cap of $279.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

