Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,001 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,794. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.