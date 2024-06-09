Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

