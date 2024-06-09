Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 54,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,222. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

