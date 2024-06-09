Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $59.09. 12,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $61.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.