Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:FJAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 21,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $754.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

