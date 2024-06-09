Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.84% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XDEC. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 129.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 96.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of XDEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $374.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

