Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.12. 1,110,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,611. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

