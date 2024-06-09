Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,007 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 32.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 774,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

