Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,455 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $92,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,699,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,620.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

