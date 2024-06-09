Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 149,605 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,991 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.60. 1,135,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,121. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.93.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

