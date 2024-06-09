Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 649,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,472. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

