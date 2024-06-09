Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Position Decreased by KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,494 shares during the period. Carvana makes up 39.0% of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.70% of Carvana worth $74,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $3,368,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,198,273 shares of company stock worth $126,840,290. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 5,491,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

