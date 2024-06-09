Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,007,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RSPT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 374,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,611. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

