Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Airbnb by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Airbnb by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,237 shares of company stock worth $35,744,352. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

ABNB stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,440. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

