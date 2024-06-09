Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.74. The company had a trading volume of 650,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $102.94 and a twelve month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

