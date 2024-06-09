Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2,008.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

