Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $15,097,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.