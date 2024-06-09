CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,500 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,495,949,000 after acquiring an additional 124,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $266,538,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after buying an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.02. 10,343,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

