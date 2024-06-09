CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.25% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,982,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 6.1 %

MYTE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 288,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,677. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $253.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

