CastleKnight Management LP Has $471,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,208. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

