CastleKnight Management LP Invests $384,000 in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

SPWH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 472,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

