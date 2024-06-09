CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 653,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.