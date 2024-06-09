CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,500 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 48,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. 3,308,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average of $171.10. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.