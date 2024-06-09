CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,300 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,755,000 after purchasing an additional 171,432 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onsemi Stock Performance
ON traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi
In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
