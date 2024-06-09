Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Catalent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

