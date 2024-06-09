Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $193,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 146.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.94. 2,499,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,372. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.