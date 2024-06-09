C&C Group (LON:CCR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

C&C Group Trading Down 7.6 %

CCR opened at GBX 156.40 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £607.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,606.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 567.84.

C&C Group Company Profile

Further Reading

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

