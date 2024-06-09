CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.58 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $39.58 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,595.85 or 1.00005542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00096205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04923658 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,221,036.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.