Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 158.33 ($2.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Chris OShea acquired 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £30,091.05 ($38,553.56). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,798.72). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £30,091.05 ($38,553.56). Insiders bought a total of 2,820,813 shares of company stock worth $404,776,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 133.45 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.27. The stock has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.23).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

