Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Chegg stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,286,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 809,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chegg by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

