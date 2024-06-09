Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,066 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,242. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,794,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,639,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

