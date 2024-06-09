Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) & Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Head to Head Analysis

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Chiyoda’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $9.67 billion 3.23 $1.62 billion $14.76 19.34 Chiyoda $3.18 billion 0.21 $113.34 million $0.14 17.93

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ashtead Group and Chiyoda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 16.64% 26.48% 8.39% Chiyoda 3.50% 60.57% 4.44%

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Chiyoda on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

