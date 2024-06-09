Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Trimmed by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for 3.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Churchill Downs by 44.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
CHDN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.49. 336,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
