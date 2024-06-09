Citi Trends’ (CTRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Citi Trends Stock Down 1.7 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $193.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,560,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,041,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 364,626 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,317. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

