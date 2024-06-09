Citigroup Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $86.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.7 %

DOCU opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 316.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

