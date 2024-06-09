Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 9.7% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Cloudflare worth $77,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,284,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,177,514.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,101 shares of company stock valued at $57,967,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. 2,312,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,230. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.