CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 3,562,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

