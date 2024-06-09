CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,270 shares during the period. CollPlant Biotechnologies comprises 5.9% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned about 3.90% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 12,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.