Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Shares of COLB opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

