Comparing Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) & Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regal Rexnord and Symbotic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00 Symbotic 0 3 11 0 2.79

Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus price target of $192.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.86%. Symbotic has a consensus price target of $55.69, suggesting a potential upside of 51.38%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Symbotic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86% Symbotic -1.27% 5.27% 0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Symbotic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.50 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -294.42 Symbotic $1.18 billion 18.28 -$23.87 million ($0.24) -153.29

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symbotic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Symbotic beats Regal Rexnord on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

