Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $353.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $3,439,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 63.5% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 28.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.